Woman protesting closures during pandemic arrested in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police have arrested a woman after, they said, she violated an emergency order that does not allow people on the beach.

Video posted to Facebook showed Miami resident Kimberly Falkenstine sitting in the sand near Fifth Street while holding a sign that read, “We are free,” Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers spotted the protester just after 3:30 p.m. and gave her several opportunities to leave.

The video shows officers taking Falkenstine into custody after, police said, she failed to comply.

Before she was apprehended, Falkenstine attended a rally at Lummus Park where protesters called for the reopening of South Florida.

The police report stated she told officers she had left the rally and wanted to sit on the beach to make a statement.

Falkenstine is facing several charges, including resisting an officer without violence and trespassing. She is being held on $2,500 bond.

