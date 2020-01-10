Woman posing as company employee steals packages worth $500K from Doral FedEx

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a crafty crook who, they said, stole packages worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from a FedEx location in Doral.

Surveillance stills show the woman who, according to Doral Police, pretended to be an employee of a business when she walked into the FedEx in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 102nd Avenue, Dec. 24.

Investigators said the impostor pretended to work for a company, and after showing a fake ID, picked up packages containing $500,000 in computer chips.

If you have any information on this theft or the woman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.