SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is demanding answers after her husband was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fatal hit-and-run happened on Nov. 11, just before 6:00 a.m., when 46-year-old Alexis Munoz was struck and killed in the area of Southwest 208th Street and Southwest 194th Avenue.

Munoz’s wife, Saily Brito Martinez, spoke for the first time, Monday.

“He was a great man, he didn’t deserve this,” she said. “Please, in the name of his kids, please help.”

According to police, Munoz was making a lefthand turn into his place of work on Southwest 208th Street when the hit-and-run driver, Zeniel Francisco Cabrera Talavera, was traveling southbound in a silver Ford F-250 when he struck and killed him with the trailer of his truck.

“The victim was stuck underneath the trailer,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Michael Quinonez. “The driver of the truck exited his truck, he unloaded the front loader from the trailer, he lifted the trailer, removed the victim from underneath, loaded the trailer, loaded the back loader back on the trailer and then fled the scene.”

Investigators said the silver Ford pickup truck, the trailer and the Bobcat were stolen.

A second driver in a red pickup truck also fled the scene at the same time. Police believe the driver in the red truck is a white, Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s.

After both cars fled the scene, authorities said, Talavera then crashed his truck into a building at Southwest 232rd Street and 192nd Avenue, hopped into the red pickup truck, and the pair continued to flee.

Talavera is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in finding Talavera.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

