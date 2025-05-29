NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach woman was able to get out of her home safely after a portion of it erupted in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of the 1300 block of Northeast 180th Street, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured soot on the exterior walls, smoke damage on one of the windows and a hole in the roof.

According to 7News’ Ralph Rayburn, the woman was alerted to the fire by a neighbor. She was able to evacuate her house unharmed.

The woman was seen being comforted by responding officials.

Firefighters had to cut the hole in the roof to ventilate the property after they got the blaze under control.

It remains unclear whether or not the home will be inhabitable, as well as what led to the fire.

