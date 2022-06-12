DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected driver involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend made an appearance at a hearing.

Thirty-year-old Danlesha Hall appeared before a judge, Monday morning.

Surveillance video in Doral helped detectives find Hall.

Her bond was set at $15,000, and she was also ordered to stay-away order from the victims.

Hall was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Dramatic cellphone video captured the moments after the crash near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, Saturday night.

According to police, Gloria Rodriguez and Guillermo Cabellero confronted Hall because they were involved in an accident nearby. Hall told police she was scared for her life, which is why she fled the scene.

Michael Skinner, the eyewitness who recorded the video, told 7News he saw the whole thing play out.

“The car that hit them took off,” he said.

Skinner said the victims were driving a black van when a car rear-ended them.

“People getting out of their cars, people screaming. I originally thought someone got run over,” he said.

According to Doral Police, Hall was driving a rental white Ford Fusion.

Moments later, Skinner said, things escalated.

“It seems like a car was struck, and the people tried to get out of the car to see the damage, and the car that hit them took off,” he said. “It looks like they hit the woman that was driving the car.”

At some point, Skinner said, a passenger got out of the vehicle that struck the woman.

“The passenger who got out of the car also tried to stop the commotion, grabbed the car, and the car took off down the street and dragged the guy many, many blocks,” he said.

Police said Cabellero was dragged for one block.

First responders treated Caballero at the scene.

Paramedics transported Rodriguez to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital as a trauma alert. She is listed in serious condition.

