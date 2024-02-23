DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A police report revealed the that a woman and her accomplice kidnapped her roommate after she accused the victim of stealing her credit card.

According to officials, 29-year-old Cristina Arrojo and 52-year-old Marcelo Asenjo Garcia were involved in the kidnapping of Amir Dalit Akbarnia, Arrojo’s roommate.

The 33-year-old victim was with a friend, 35-year-old Nigel Burkes, at a Walmart located on 91st Avenue and Flagler Street, when he got a call from Arrojo. When she went to meet him, Arrojo accused Akbarnia of stealing her credit card from their home. That was when Asenjo Garcia exited the U-Haul truck they arrived in.

“The second person, which was a Hispanic male, approached, struck him, assaulted him, threw him in the — forced him inside this truck, and that’s when they all left,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said they forced both Akbarnia and Burke into the truck to head to the victim’s father’s house, but no one was home. They continued and decided to stop at a McDonald’s on West Flagler Street in Sweetwater.

“Everyone gets off the truck to enter the fast food establishment to order food, and that’s when the victim seizes the opportunity to alert an employee and advises them that he has been abducted,” said Zabaleta.

The employee recalled that the victim was scared and panicked as he provided a description of the U-Haul truck and his captors. When the suspects noticed this, Arrojo attempted to take Akbarnia’s wallet and phone, biting him in the process.

“The subject then bites the victim and takes his cellphone and flees in the box truck,” stated Zabaleta.

The employee immediately called 911, leading to a rapid response from Sweetwater Police.

The U-Haul truck was stopped on Southwest 97th Avenue and Sixth Street where police apprehended Arrojo and Asenjo Garcia. Burke, the victim’s friend, was also apprehended for drug-related charges.

“Because of the rapid response, they were able to saturate the area, locate the box truck and detain three individuals that were inside,” said Zabaleta.

All three of the suspects are expected to go before a judge on Friday.

