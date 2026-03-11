MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman appeared before a judge for her first bond hearing after being arrested on Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Diliana Quintana-Avila is charged with battery after, police said, she splashed Gatorade at the face of a school’s assistant principal.

The altercation occurred at Norland Middle School.

Officials said she attacked the assistant principal after being told she could not enter the school at that time.

Miami-Dade Public School officials said they are aware of this incident.

