Woman killed, officer hurt following crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was killed and an officer was hurt in a crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the crash in the area of 76th Street and Byron Avenue at around 11:30 p.m., Monday.

The officer, who was driving a marked police SUV, is at the hospital being treated for a head injury.

7News cameras captured the woman’s gray sedan beside the police cruiser with its roof completely missing.

Officials said a blue BMW was stolen earlier that day in the area of 74th Street and Collins Avenue while the owner was inside a store.

The officer involved in the crash spotted the vehicle a short time later near 76th Street and Dickens Avenue.

After an attempt to pull over the driver failed, a short pursuit ensued.

That’s when the officer collided with the gray sedan who was being driven by a woman unrelated to the initial investigation.

Rescue crews transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

7News spoke with a witness near the scene of the fatal crash.

“I heard the crash before and then the sirens,” said Roberto Lamelo. “I realized that it was an accident and I just was trying to take a look out of my balcony. I couldn’t see nothing but then I heard the police arriving.”

Meanwhile, officers continued to follow the BMW into Surfside where the driver rammed into two marked patrol vehicles before taking off.

The stolen vehicle was then found abandoned along the beach walk near 53rd Street.

MBPD officers are now searching for a black man with a medium build who was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, white shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.