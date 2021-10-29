DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at a gated community in Doral that left a woman dead and sent a man to the hospital.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to scene of the incident along the 8600 block of Northwest 98th Avenue, in the Grand Bay Estates neighborhood, at around 9 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video recorded at the scene captured a heavy police presence.

Speaking through FaceTime, a woman who lives in the neighborhood described what she saw.

“I started seeing one police officer. We saw some police officers walking down the street, like not on their cars,” she said.

The woman said other neighbors communicated with each other on a group chat, telling each other to stay inside their homes.

According to police, the female victim succumbed to her injuries.

Paramedics have transported the male victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. As of late Thursday night, his condition remains unknown.

Just after 11:50 p.m., 7News cameras captured Doral Police cruisers at the entrance of Grand Bay Estates.

The suspected shooter remains at large.

Police have not specified a motive behind the shooting.

Miami-Dade Police and Medley Police units also responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation.

