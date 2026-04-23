MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after colliding with a Miami-Dade County transit bus in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the deadly wreck at the intersection of Northwest 199th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as paramedics appearing to render aid to a victim.

The bike rack of the articulated, Route 77 Miami-Dade Transit bus was seen impaled into the mangled front of the light colored sedan involved.

The woman behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. As of 7 a.m., her body was still inside the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the driver of the bus to the hospital in unknown condition. It’s unclear how many passengers were injured, but some were seen being treated at the scene and taken away in stretchers. Their conditions are also unknown.

Police have shut down a portion of Northwest 199th Street while they investigate. Drivers heading eastbound are being detoured south of the scene, and westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane, so officials urge them to avoid the scene and seek alternate routes.

7News has reached out to Miami Gardens Police and MDFR for more information about the crash, as traffic homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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