MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman pushing her child in a stroller was struck and killed by a dump truck in Miami, police said.

Authorities rushed to the scene, located in the area of Northeast 22nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was found underneath the truck.

The child, who was in the stroller, was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Police have closed Northeast 19 Street to 23 Street as they continue to investigate.

