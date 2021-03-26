Woman killed after being ejected from car near Hialeah canal; man hospitalized

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after she crashed into a car near a canal in Hialeah, causing her to be ejected from her vehicle, officials said.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Red Road and West 37th Street just after 7 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the impact sent the other vehicle involved into the water.

Good Samaritans at the scene said they pulled the driver who ended up in the canal out of the vehicle.

Paramedics have transported the surviving victim to Hialeah Hospital as a precaution.

