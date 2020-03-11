Woman killed, 8 injured following crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died and eight others have been injured following a serious crash near a church in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene outside the Mt. Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church, in the area of Northwest 215th Street and 33rd Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, one person was deceased,” Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Carolyn Frazer said.

Officials said three people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s North Trauma Center. Two others were also transported to the hospital, police said.

According to fire officials, there were nine patients in total resulting from the crash.

Four patients suffered minor injuries, and four others suffered serious injuries and are listed in critical condition, fire officials said.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where several people could be seen being wheeled into an ambulance and a waiting rescue chopper.

“It’s truly a difficult situation, so for something like this to happen, it’s difficult,” church spokesperson Jessica Garcon said.

Witnesses said the driver of a maroon Mitsubishi SUV had a medical emergency and lost control, hitting the nine people outside of the church.

“One of the people picking up food had a stroke and backed into a number of people,” Beverly McClain said. “It was really shocking that something like that could happen. God is in control. We don’t know why this happened, but it did, and it’s going to be all right. It has to be.”

Church members said they were outside of the parish serving food to the homeless, which is something they do every other Wednesday.

“We serve about 300 families,” Garcon said.

7News cameras captured a hole in the wall that was left by the SUV’s collision.

The identities of the driver and the woman that was killed have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

