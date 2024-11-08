SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a boat accident off the Florida Keys that left a woman dead and sent four other victims to the hospital.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission units were dispatched to the scene of the single-vessel accident in North Key West Harbor, just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“We’ve gotten several frantic 911 calls. Also a call from county,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Authorities said a driver and seven passengers were on board a 39-foot Deep Impact traveling from Miami to Key West.

Investigators said the vessel was navigating in Calda Channel north of Key West in North Key West Harbor when it made a hard right, causing six of the passengers to be ejected.

“There is a group of boats that have come in … They got everybody back on board, but one has CPR in progress, and the calls are still coming in,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “They are pulling in to Conch Harbor Marina. Over and out.”

Monroe County Fire Rescue transported the victims to area hospitals, where a woman was pronounced dead. At least two of the victims were transported to Jackson South Medical Center.

As of Friday afternoon, the conditions of those injured are not known.

Frioday afternoon, FWC officials identified the deceased victim as 28-year-old Stephanie Rodriguez of Hialeah, as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

