MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a woman put her 3-year-old nephew’s life in danger after she jumped into Biscayne Bay with the toddler in her arms, taking off her clothes after officers responded.

According to the arrest form, this all started with a report of a woman destroying landscaping in Brickell, Thursday morning.

The calls for help started going out at around 8:30 a.m.

“Officers responded to 609 Brickell to a criminal mischief call where there was a young lady that was causing some sort of damage, breaking things inside a building,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

When officers caught up to 27-year-old Natalia Marina, her sister and her nephew, investigators said, all three of them hopped into the bay.

But Marina didn’t stop there. Police said she swam from Brickell to Brickell Key with her nephew in her arms.

Jessica DeCristofaro said she was out walking her dog when she spotted the woman and child.

“All of a sudden, I noticed that there was someone in the water,” she said.

DeCristofaro took out her smartphone and recorded video of the woman and the boy in the bay.

“The child was actually like going – it seemed like the child was going underwater, so I got a little concerned,” she said.

Police said Marina took her clothes off after officers responded.

“I guess, when the police came, she took all of her clothes off and started throwing them at the police,” said DeCristofaro.

Video posted to social media by Only in Dade showed responding police officers in a boat as they attempted to bring Marina and the toddler on board.

“Once the officers got there, they made contact with her and she actually began swishing the officers away, taking off her clothes,” said Cruz. “That was very disturbing. If you see the video, you see the child crying. There’s nothing normal about this.”

After struggling with officers, Marina and the child were both were safely pulled from the water.

“I want to give a big thanks to all our officers on the scene, because it had a great outcome,” said Cruz. “No one was injured, and the child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but he is OK.”

Those who witnessed the ordeal said they’re glad it’s over and the child is safe.

“Yeah, it’s good that the child is fine, but it’s really scary, especially here,” said DeCristofaro. “Things like that don’t happen. It’s Brickell Key, it’s quiet.”

Marina was taken into police custody and placed under arrest. She is facing charges of criminal mischief, child abuse and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.