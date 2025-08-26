WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in West Miami-Dade sent a woman to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest Third Street and 72nd Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment complex, showing multiple officers on one of the floors where it appears the shooting took place.

7News cameras captured the massive police presence as several cruisers and SWAT teams surrounded the building.

Detectives said a woman was hospitalized after being shot in the chest.

Paramedics rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Her condition is unknown.

Officials said there was a shootout between deputies and the shooter. Deputies retreated to wait for backup from the Special Response Unit and when they re-engaged again, the shooter was found dead inside the apartment.

The connection between the victim and shooter is unknown.

Due to the ongoing shooting investigation, the area of Northwest Sixth Street and 72nd Avenue is closed off.

