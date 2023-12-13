NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets pierced through a rental home in North Miami-Dade, sending a woman to the hospital, and the sound of gunfire was captured on a livestream.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and South Biscayne River Drive, just before midnight on Tuesday, when police received reports of a drive-by shooting.

Multiple people inside a car opened fire on the residence, resulting in the woman being shot in the foot.

“We just so happen to hear a banging noise,” recalled Dominic Dardis. “We didn’t think anything of it. Then it starts going off continuously.”

People inside the home, who were reportedly renting through Airbnb, shared that the shooting seemed random. They said they were livestreaming on social media when the shots rang out.

“Yo, you, yo, yo, what is going on?” one of the renters is heard saying.

One of them, Chupapi Munanyo, spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“All you hear from the livestream is gunshots, ‘boom, boom,’ but you also hear a girl’s voice, ‘ahhh,'” he said.

Outside the rental, a woman was shot in the foot.

Those inside the home then called 911.

“Full panic mood. We’re just trying to protect ourselves the best way we could,” said Munanyo.

The victim was transported to Jackson North Medical Center, where she currently remains in stable condition.

Officers then began the hunt for the alleged shooter and a motive.

A young woman told 7News that the shooting was like a scene out of a movie.

“It’s scary that someone would come and do that,” she said. “I didn’t even know who they were. We were banging on the bathroom window.”

The residents inside the home are now wondering if the shooting had any connection to their livestream.

“It could be a couple of things, we’re not fully sure,” Dardis said. “We don’t even know the person who did it.”

“We want to find them though because they’re still out there, you know?” Munanyo said.

Wednesday night, the gate to the rental home remained shut tight.

Despite an ongoing investigation, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.