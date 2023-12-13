NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets pierced through a home in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving a woman injured just before midnight, Wednesday.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of South Biscayne River Drive when police received reports of a drive-by shooting. Neighbors spoke to 7News as they recounted the incident.

“We just so happen to hear a banging noise,” recalled Dominic Dardis. “We didn’t think anything of it. Then it starts going off continuously.”

A young woman compared the shooting to a scene out of a movie.

“It’s scary that someone would come and do that,” she said. “I didn’t even know who they were. We were banging on the bathroom window.”

Multiple people inside a car opened fire on the residence, resulting in a woman being shot in the foot.

The victim was transported to Jackson North Medical Center, where she currently remains in stable condition.

Residents inside the home, who were reportedly renting through Airbnb, shared that the shooting seemed random. They said they were live streaming on social media when the shots rang out.

Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

