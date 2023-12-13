NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets pierced through a home in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving a woman injured just before midnight, Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of South Biscayne River Drive when police received reports of a drive-by shooting.

Multiple people inside a car opened fire on the residence, resulting in the woman being shot in the foot.

“We just so happen to hear a banging noise,” recalled Dominic Dardis. “We didn’t think anything of it. Then it starts going off continuously.”

Residents inside the home, who were reportedly renting through Airbnb, shared that the shooting seemed random. They said they were livestreaming on social media when the shots rang out.

“All you hear from the livestream is gunshots, ‘boom, boom,’ but you also hear a girl’s voice, ‘ahhh,'” Chupapi Munanyo said. “Full panic mood. We’re just trying to protect ourselves the best way we could.”

Those inside the home then called 911.

The victim was transported to Jackson North Medical Center, where she currently remains in stable condition.

Officers then began the hunt for the alleged shooter and a motive.

A young woman told 7News that the shooting was like scene out of a movie.

“It’s scary that someone would come and do that,” she said. “I didn’t even know who they were. We were banging on the bathroom window.”

The residents inside the home are now wondering if the shooting had any connection to their livestream.

“It could be a couple of things, we’re not fully sure,” Dardis said. “We don’t even know the person who did it.”

“We want to find them though because they’re still out there, you know,” Munanyo said.

Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

