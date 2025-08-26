WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in West Miami-Dade sent a woman to the hospital and killed another person.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest Third Street and 72nd Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment complex, showing multiple officers on one of the floors where it appears the shooting took place.

Detectives said a woman was hospitalized after being shot in the chest and another person was fatally shot.

Officials said they are looking for a person who remains on the loose.

Deputies helped the victim to the waiting ambulance which transported her to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Due to the ongoing shooting investigation, the area of Northwest Sixth Street and 72nd Avenue is closed off.

