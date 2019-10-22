Woman in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver shares ordeal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is recovering in a hospital after an accident nearly took her life.

“You run over an animal, you would stop for an animal. Why wouldn’t you stop for a human?” said Francine Lewis.

For nearly a week, Lewis has been lying in a hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“They’re the best,” said Lewis. “They’re the bomb diggity.”

Her spirits are high and her sense of humor, even higher.

“The first shift is the bomb,” said Lewis. “The second shift is questionable, but they’re good.”

She’d rather not be cracking jokes about nurses, however. This is just one way she passes the time ever since she became the victim of a hit and run last week.

“I saw the car keep going,” said Lewis. “When I was laying on the ground I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This guy didn’t stop.'”

Miami Police said the crash happened at 3 in the morning in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Lewis was pushing herself in a wheelchair when a dark colored 4-door sedan hit her.

“I got knocked out of the chair. I remember that,” said Lewis. “I remember my chin and my teeth hitting the ground.”

Fortunately, a good Samaritan rushed over to Lewis and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

“He jumped on the ground and grabbed my hand, and he talked to me the whole time,” said Lewis.

But even after breaking several bones throughout her body, she’s found the will to forgive the person behind the wheel.

She just wants them to turn themselves in.

“I don’t want them to go to jail. I don’t,” said Lewis, “but I do want him to help me financially. That’s only fair.”

Lewis said she will be in the hospital for about another week followed by months of rehab.

Police are still looking for whoever was behind the wheel of the car.

