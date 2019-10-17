Woman in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a driver who took off right after in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 54th Street, Thursday.

7News cameras captured officers examining the scene around the wheelchair with flashlights.

Witnesses say the woman was not in the crosswalk but rather in the middle of the intersection as she tried to cross from one corner to the other.

As she was crossing, the light turned green and a driver passed through, striking her, according to witnesses.

The driver initially stopped but then took off.

“I saw her in a wheelchair go about maybe 20-25 feet in the air in the westbound direction when the car hit her,” a man said. “Once that vehicle realized what had happened, they took off instantly, so I knew there was no help coming for her. I just ran across the street and did the best that I could.”

Rescue crews transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Her condition is unclear, but witnesses said she was talking to them as they rendered aid.

Police are now searching for a black four-door sedan.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

