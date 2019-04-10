Woman in viral rough arrest video files lawsuit

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman at the center of a rough arrest video is taking legal action.

Dyma Loving, 26, filed a lawsuit against Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade County and the two officers who allegedly mishandled her.

She has several claims against them, including battery, false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Cellphone video showed the officers violently forcing Loving to the ground on March 5.

She called them after she said a man was threatening her, but the officers instead took action against her.

