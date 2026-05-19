MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed in the face with a pen and beaten up in an apparent random attack in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard near the Kaseya Center before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, the victim said she walked past 49-year-old Raydean Johnson who was sitting on the sidewalk when she felt someone push her from the back to the ground. In mere seconds, she was punched several times in the face, head and had her head slammed into the ground.

Witnesses tell 7News a good Samaritan jumped in and pushed and kicked Johnson off the woman and called 911. They found the victim bloodied after the incident.

“I looked over the corner, I see the victim. She’s in the corner covering her face and then when I came out of the bathroom, I heard her yelling that he had come from behind her like it was random,” said witness Asher Schaefer.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds. Detectives said bystanders helped officers identify Johnson who, they said, was armed with a homemade shank.

Paramedics rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. She is said to have suffered a broken orbital left eye with permanent disfigurement.

“The sharp object turned out to be a pen. The woman suffered serious lacerations,” said City of Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva.

7News cameras captured the woman on a gurney being rolled into the hospital’s emergency room. She was sitting up and alert.

Outside the hospital, cameras also captured crime scene detective trucks parked.

Back at the scene, police were seen with their guns drawn as they negotiated with Johnson who was still holding a sharp object in his hand.

“The criminal was sceaing into the air and not mentally there,” said a witness.

During the standoff, video showed Johnson’s erratic behavior as he threw a construction sign over a fence and vandalized a concrete wall with phrases such as “Repent all” and other words.

Following a standoff that lasted nearly three hours, authorities took Johnson into custody.

“Our officers have been here for several hours working to de-escalate the situation. We had a subject who was pinned to a corner and he had a sharp object in his possession. So obviously, our main concern is to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Delva.

Cellphone video shared with 7News shows the man hitting the ground after being shot by a Taser. Police holding shields then move in to make their arrest.

“At this time, we don’t have a motivation but detectives are working to determine that. It does seem like a random incident at this time,” said Delva.

According to the arrest report, Johnson refused commands to drop the weapon and threatened officers. He also screamed several times and told officers that if they came near him, he would “stab you like I stabbed that [expletive] in the eye.”

Ultimately, Johnson was put in handcuffs and late Tuesday night, he was booked into jail and charged with several felonies, including attempted murder, criminal mischief and resisting an officer with violence.

The apparent unprovoked attack left witnesses at the scene unsettled.

“Everybody was a little bit shaken up,” said Schaefer.

The victim’s name has not been released.

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