MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed in the face with a pen in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard near the Kaseya Center.

Witnesses tell 7News the woman was walking her dog when she was attacked from behind by a man armed with a pen. They found the victim bloodied after the incident.

“I looked over the corner, I see the victim. She’s in the corner covering her face and then when I came out of the bathroom, I heard her yelling that he had come from behind her like it was random,” said witness Asher Schaefer.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and she’s expected to be OK.

“The sharp object turned out to be a pen. The woman suffered serious lacerations,” said City of Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva.

7News cameras captured the woman on a gurney being rolled into the hospital’s emergency room. She was sitting up and alert.

Outside the hospital, crime scene detective trucks were parked.

Back at the scene, police were seen with their guns drawn as they negotiated with the suspect, who was still holding a sharp object in his hand.

Following a standoff that lasted around 20 minutes, authorities took the man into custody.

“Our officers have been here for several hours working to de-escalate the situation. We had a subject who was pinned to a corner and he had a sharp object in his possession. So obviously, our main concern is to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Delva.

Cellphone video shared with 7News shows the man hitting the ground after being shot by a Taser. Police holding shields then move in to make their arrest.

“At this time, we don’t have a motivation but detectives are working to determine that. It does seem like a random incident at this time,” said Delva.

The apparent unprovoked attack left witnesses at the scene unsettled.

“Everybody was a little bit shaken up,” said Schaefer.

Police said the suspect is being evaluated to see if he meets the criteria for the Baker Act, where he would undergo an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.

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