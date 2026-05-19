MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway in downtown Miami after a woman was stabbed.

The woman who was stabbed in the area of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is in stable condition.

Police could be seen with guns drawn negotiating with the suspect, who was still holding a sharp object in his hand.

Following a standoff that lasted around 20 minutes, authorities took the man into custody.

According to police, the man stabbed the woman in her face.

Police established a perimeter around the surrounding area as they worked to de-escalate the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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