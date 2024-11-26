NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman said she was caught in the crossfire Monday night after she was shot while driving home on Interstate 95.

According to the family’s attorney, the woman was hit by a bullet in the neck, while her five-year-old son was in the car. The pair were then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she’s now recovering.

“It’s amazing that she’s able to be alive after what she’s been through, because this bullet did enter her neck, but fortunately missed her spine,” said Willard Sheppard, the woman’s attorney.

Sheppard, speaking on her behalf, said she was the driver of a black Lexus SUV.

“This woman is a public servant. She’s an outstanding mother,” he said.

Her 5-year-old son was sitting in the back seat and was not injured when, she said, she was caught in the crossfire of other drivers.

“She believed that there were multiple vehicles that were involved in what transpired, that this was not a situation where someone targeted her,” Sheppard said. “There would be no reason to target her whatsoever at all.”

Photos provided to 7News showed a bullet hole through the windshield of her car.

Once she was struck, she pulled over on the shoulder of I-95.

“Shooting at I-95 Northwest 103rd Street,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “Female shot in a black Lexus.”

Sheppard said that officers arrived at the scene within 30 seconds and she was rushed to the hospital with her son.

As officers continued their investigation, they shut down the highway for hours.

“This woman and her child could have obviously lost their lives and we as a community must all come forward to protect each other, to take these people off the street,” Sheppard said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they are looking for a white Honda sedan that was involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

