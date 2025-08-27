WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman recovering at the hospital after being shot by her ex-husband is speaking out on the incident.

Yudaisy Salgueiro, 47, was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon in West Miami-Dade.

From her hospital bed, she told 7News that she is in pain physically and emotionally, recovering from the situation.

“It was a complete shock”, Salgueiro told 7News in Spanish, adding they had been separated for the past year and barely spoke.

Salgueiro said she was taken aback by the whole ordeal because she always felt safe around him, never felt threatened, and even lived in the same apartment building, just one floor below.

“In the 10 years together he was wonderful, I never thought this would happen”, she told 7News in Spanish, but behind closed doors it appears he had not taken to the divorce well.

She told 7News, her ex, 50-year-old Javier Alpriza, waited for her in front of the elevator when she got home from work and pulled the trigger, hitting her in the chest, but thankfully the gun jammed and she was able to run away to a friend’s apartment and call 911.

The bullet entered her chest near her heart and lodged into her back, and was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center by paramedics upon their arrival.

The shooting triggered a standoff between police and Alpriza , along with a full scale swat response from Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office causing panic for neighbors.

“I’m watching everything from my window, everybody is screaming, the police officers are screaming to everybody, get in the house, get in the house!” said Cherlyn Menocal who lives in the building. “And they keep aiming from the fourth floor, there were so many people screaming, it was just crazy outside.”

The sounds of gunshots leading to fear and confusion.

“And it was very scary because I didn’t know what was happening,” said area resident David Carillo-Pham.

The first arriving deputies were greeted with gunfire from Alpriza, but no bullets hit or injured any of the responding deputies. Later, they would find Alpriza dead inside the apartment.

“Once SRT arrived on the scene, they conducted a sweep of the apartment and discovered the subject to be deceased,” said MDSO Assistant Sheriff Eric Garcia.

Salguiero says she feared not only for her life, but what he would have done to her family had the gun not jammed and he was able to keep shooting.

“I’m a little calmer now,” Salgueiro told 7News in Spanish.

Salgueiro remains in the Intensive Care Unit, where they did surgery to take out the bullet Tuesday, and while she has a long road to recovery ahead, she is just grateful to be alive.

