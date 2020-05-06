Woman in custody after police chase ends in crash along I-95 near Golden Glades

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been taken into custody after a police chase came to a crashing end along Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade.

Hollywood Police began pursuing a black sedan they have confirmed matches the description of one connected to a string of robberies in the Hollywood area, Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m.

The chase started off of Sheridan Street in Hollywood, and the driver of the black sedan led officers south on I-95 where one of them used the pit maneuver to stop the vehicle just before Northwest 155th Street.

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where officers were seen removing a woman from the driver’s seat before putting her in handcuffs.

The woman was identified on Thursday morning as 29-year-old Kierra Johnson.

A child was also taken out of the back seat of the car.

The child was taken to Hollywood police before officials took them to Child Protective Services.

Police say they were unaware of the child being in the car during the chase.

The child was seen with another woman who would not confirm if she was the mother of the child.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to the scene to treat an officer for a minor elbow injury.

No other injuries were reported.

Police brought down some of the alleged victims of the robberies to the scene of the crash so that they can identify the driver and see if they can put her at the scene of the robberies.

Johnson is now facing charges of strong-armed robbery, burglary of an occupied conveyance and battery on a person 65 or older.

She is being held on a $22,500 bond.

