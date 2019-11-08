Woman in custody after 2 hit-and-runs on SR 836 in Miami; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have taken a woman into custody after, they said, she struck two vehicles along the Dolphin Expressway in Miami and kept going.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving eastbound on the roadway a blue Honda when she crashed into a white Mercedes-Benz near LeJeune Road, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Charlotte Rankin-Higgins, did not stop and continued eastbound on the expressway and shortly after hit a gray Dodge van.

A Miami Beach Police officer witnessed the second crash and tried to intervene, but the woman attempted to flee.

Officials said the law enforcer and the driver of the van were able to detain her.

Authorities said Rankin-Higgins initially resisted arrest but they were able to take her into custody.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene capturing lane closures along the eastbound lanes, where traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane. Then roadway has since reopened.

FHP officials said Rankin-Higgins will be arrested and will face several charges. She might face additional charges from Miami Beach Police.

Miami Fire Rescue crews responded, but no one was injured.

Officials said Rankin-Higgins has a Massachusetts driver’s license.

