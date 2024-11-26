NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was injured while driving on I-95 after, police said, she was shot by another driver on the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to southbound Expressway lanes of I-95 at Northwest 103rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol said just before 7 p.m., a black woman was shot by another driver from another car.

The woman was traveling south on I-95 in the area of Northwest 135th Street, in a black Lexus.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are being closed at Northwest 135th Street as officials are investigating the incident.

The onramp from Northwest 119th Street is also closed.

Miami-Dade Police are assisting FHP on the investigation.

