MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after her scooter was rear-ended by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the victim was riding an electric stand-up scooter southbound on Alton Road when a black sedan struck her from behind as she approached 10th Street, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the impact knocked her from her scooter, causing her to land in the inside lane.

Police said the driver of the black car fled southbound on Alton Road before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

