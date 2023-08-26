NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police reported a woman being shot, sending her to the hospital.

They said an SUV approached the corner of 92nd Street and Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 a.m. when someone started shooting at the people standing around.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and is reported to be in stable condition.

