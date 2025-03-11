NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large deputy presence was seen in response to a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 900 block of Northwest 141st Street at around 3:45 a.m., Tuesday where they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies were seen combing the neighborhood and placing down evidence markers.

7News was on the scene at Aventura Hospital as the victim was transported by ground to the North Trauma Center.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

7News has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

