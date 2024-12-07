MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was knocked off her motor scooter after a hit and run Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near Northwest 14th Street and 7th Avenue in Miami.

Officers responded to the location in emergency mode.

Upon arrival, officials said they discovered a woman in her 30s with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said she was on the street when a driver ran a red light, struck her, and drove off.

“When I saw the bike stop driving,” one witness said. “The car came and turned like no one was there. Terrible. I saw the guy fly in the air and fall on the floor flat.”

Officials responded and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Health Trauma Center.

The driver remained on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

