NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vicious dog attack in Northwest Miami-Dade sent one woman to the hospital.

According to officials, a woman was attacked by a large dog near Northwest 14th Avenue and Little River Drive just before 5 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene and transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

The extent of her injuries, as well as any potential charges involved, are not yet clear.

