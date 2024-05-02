MIAMI (WSVN) - A collision between two personal watercraft in Biscayne Bay prompted a swift response by rescue crews and sent a woman to the hospital, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene on Osprey Island, located near Biscayne Bay Drive, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a MDFR boat was searching for the victims.

7News cameras captured the woman being put on the stretcher. She appeared to be conscious and alert as she spoke to rescue crews. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It remains unclear how the crash happened.

Details remain scarce as MDFR continues its investigation.

