Woman hospitalized after SUV plunges into Miami Gardens canal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, officials said, her SUV plunged into a canal in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 203rd Street and 27th Avenue, just after 4:20 p.m., Sunday.

Rescue crews pulled the victim from the water and administered CPR before taking her to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Crews were later able to pull the woman’s silver SUV from the canal.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

