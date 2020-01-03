Woman hospitalized after shooting on I-95 in Miami; SB lanes closed near 79th Street exit

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, she was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami, leading to southbound lane closures and traffic backups.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound express lanes, just south of the Northwest 79th Street, Friday night.

Investigators said a man who was riding with the victim in a silver Chevrolet sedan told them he heard gunshots in the area, at around 8:30 p.m. When he turned to the driver, he saw she had a gunshot wound.

Out of shock, officials said, the man jumped out of the car and headed toward the shoulder of the highway. From there, he called 911.

Paramedics have transported the driver to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

It remains unclear whether someone opened fire at the Chevy or whether the woman was hit by a stray bullet.

Officials said southbound lanes near Northwest 79th Street will remain closed for at least the next several hours. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.