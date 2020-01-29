Woman hospitalized after shooting in Perrine

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital after she was shot in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Perrine neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 10300 block of Southwest 174 Terrace, just before 7:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics have transported the patient to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not provided further details about the instrument or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.