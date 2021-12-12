MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Miami that sent a woman to the hospital.

City of Miami Police responded to shots fired around the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Ninth Street, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

An area resident recorded cellphone videos of a group of drag racers doing donuts and blocking traffic.

Investigators said gunfire erupted shortly after, causing the cars to disperse.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police temporarily shut down traffic on Biscayne Boulevard between Eighth and Ninth streets.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

