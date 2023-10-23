MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami’s Brickell section that sent a woman to the hospital.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene if the incident along the 1200 block of South Miami Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the woman, who is in her 20s, to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. As of Sunday night, her condition is unknown.

Detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

