MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami’s Brickell section that sent a woman to the hospital. Since her hospitalization, cell phone video has been obtained showing an incident unfolding before the shooting occurred.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1200 block of South Miami Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Cellphone video showed a red vehicle driving erratically as they drove into a crowd of people. Bystanders were shouting before gunshots were heard.

Paramedics transported the woman, who is in her 20s, to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. As of Sunday night, her condition is unknown.

“When you hear about gunshots in a great area like this, I’ve got my daughter who lives in the area here, and so, obviously as a parent I’m always concerned,” said one Brickell resident after hearing about the incident.

Detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

