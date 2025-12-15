NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck sent a woman to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue on Monday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash caused one of the cars to rollover and hit a pole.

7News cameras the front of the car a total loss.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but deputies believe it may have been a hit and run as the driver of the second vehicle did not remain on scene or contact 911 for assistance.

The woman is in stable condition.

An investigation is underway.

