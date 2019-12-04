Woman hospitalized after police-involved shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a woman to the hospital after, officials said, she was hit by a stray bullet in a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 66th Street and 23rd Avenue, just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to a police involved shooting in the area of 66 Street & NW 22 Avenue. Please avoid the area due to the increase police presence. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/090rOnE62n — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 5, 2019

According to investigators, the victim was an innocent bystander who was driving in the area when the shooting took place.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence as crime scene investigators searched for clues.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. Her condition is unknown.

It remains unclear if she was struck by an officer’s bullet or a subject’s bullet.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

