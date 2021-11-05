MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, police said, she was struck in Miami by a driver who fled the scene.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of 51st Avenue and Flagler Street, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics transported the injured pedestrian to Ryder Trauma Center. Police said she appears to be in stable condition.

An area resident said she and her mother heard a loud noise. They later went outside and saw the woman was being transported, and the driver was nowhere in sight.

The witness said motorists need to be more careful while on the road and in particular pay attention to pedestrians.

Police have not provided any details on the vehicle involved, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

