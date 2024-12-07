MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was knocked off her motor scooter after a hit and run Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near Northwest 14th Street and 7th Avenue in Miami.

Officials said the woman was on the street when a driver ran a red light, struck her, and drove off.

“When I saw the bike stop driving,” one witness said. “The car came and turn like no one was there. Terrible. I saw the guy fly in the air and fall on the floor flat.”

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.