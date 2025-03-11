MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department detectives are searching for a driver connected to a hit-and-run accident involving a moped.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a 23-year-old woman was driving her moped at the intersection of Northeast 79th Street and Fifth Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Monday when a car struck her, sending her flying into the air.

The moped was left mangled on the road of the Midpoint shopping plaza.

Police said the driver and passenger of the vehicle took off on foot after the crash.

Allan Karafa watched the scene unfold in disbelief from a nearby bus stop.

He said the driver and her passenger returned to the scene of the crime several times before officials arrived, allegedly taking evidence.

“The girl was pulling out on a green light; they ran a red light and ran her over,” he said. “They ran her over. Her moped’s sitting right there. The car is sitting there. They left the car. They ran through the park twice, and they came back to the car to get evidence. They go, ‘Go back to the car! Grab the evidence!’ Grabbed their IDs and all that stuff.”

MFR responded, transporting the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but since then, officials said the victim is in serious but stable condition.

“When you witness something like that, it’s crazy, because you see it firsthand,” said Karafa. “They just left her for dead.”

Officials reopened the road hours after the incident, towing away the abandoned vehicle believed to be responsible early Tuesday morning.

“It was determined that the vehicle ran the red light, causing the accident at the intersection,” said MPD officer Mike Vega. “We have the vehicle; we just need someone to help identify the two females who were inside this vehicle and fled the scene.”

The two suspects, confirmed to be two women, are still on the loose.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.