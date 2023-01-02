NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after her luxury sedan came under fire along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, triggering a search for the person or people responsible.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was heading north when another vehicle pulled up beside her, and someone inside opened fire, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the woman’s Maserati was shot more than 30 times.

Some of those bullets hit the left side of the victim’s body, detectives said.

Authorities said the woman was able to exit the highway, onto Northwest 119th Street, while the shooter kept driving north.

“Dispatch to one person has been shot in the leg,” a 911 dispatcher told first responders.

Help eventually arrived, and paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

This is not the first time 7News has reported shots fired on area highways. Radio transmissions captured a 911 dispatcher informing first responders of a shooting along Interstate 95.

“Reference a shooting, I-95 northbound. Just be advised, anonymous caller is advising there’s a BMW on the side of the roadway shot up,” said the dispatcher.

Some shootings, sadly, have turned deadly, like one along the southbound lanes of I-95 near 69th Street.

Back at the scene of Sunday’s shooting, cameras captured the woman’s white sedan riddled with bullet holes on the driver’s side doors and window.

Fortunately, the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

