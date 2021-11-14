SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, officials said, there was a gas blast inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the explosion near Southwest 114th Terrace and 145th Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said kitchen cabinets, windows and accordion shutters blew out from the force.

The victim suffered a burn in the explosion. She was taken to Jackson West Medical Center for treatment.

Fire officials later checked out the home.

